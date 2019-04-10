In the very first episode of the HBO series, the young Starks, along with Theon Greyjoy and Jon Snow, stumble across a litter of direwolf puppies. Their mother has been killed by a stag, foreshadowing the wars to come. (The stag is the sigil of the Baratheons, while the direwolf reps the Starks.) Each Stark gets a pup, while Jon gets the runt of the family, an all-white specimen that he names Ghost. But over the course of the series, Nymeria, Lady, Grey Wind, Summer, Shaggydog, and Ghost become unfortunate pawns in their owners’ journeys towards the throne.