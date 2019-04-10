Despite all this talk of the Stark family reuniting in the seventh season of Game Of Thrones, there's still one faction of the gang that hasn't quite come together: the direwolves.
In the very first episode of the HBO series, the young Starks, along with Theon Greyjoy and Jon Snow, stumble across a litter of direwolf puppies. Their mother has been killed by a stag, foreshadowing the wars to come. (The stag is the sigil of the Baratheons, while the direwolf reps the Starks.) Each Stark gets a pup, while Jon gets the runt of the family, an all-white specimen that he names Ghost. But over the course of the series, Nymeria, Lady, Grey Wind, Summer, Shaggydog, and Ghost become unfortunate pawns in their owners’ journeys towards the throne.
However, not all of them have met such dire (pun intended) fates over the past 7 seasons. Two remain, Nymeria and Ghost, but whether or not we'll see them in the final season is uncertain. It would be fitting to readdress the animals who were introduced to us at the very beginning of this whole saga, and perhaps even perform some Jon Snow-type magic to bring them back. However, before you get your hopes up for a Homeward Bound-style reunion, let's check in on exactly where we are with each of the furry friends — the furry, bloodthirsty, terrifying friends.