With such a healthy budget (as, as Variety notes, multiple revenue streams), Game of Thrones could conceivably have plenty of money to spend on rendering direwolves. The wolves were introduced as puppies in the very first episode of the show, and we've grown up with them just as much as the characters. Lady, Shaggydog, and Grey Wind may all have met their end, but Nymeria and Ghost are still very much alive. In the book series, Nymeria even becomes the queen bee of a wolf pack thousands strong, and Arya has dreams of seeing through Nymeria's eyes. Whatever ideas George R. R. Martin has for the direwolves, it seems clear they also have a part to play in the Great War.