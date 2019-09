As we all know (and if not, welcome to Game of Thrones), Daenerys Targaryen has three dragons . They were given to her, still in eggs, as a wedding present all the way back in Season 1, and hatched at the end of that season. Since then, she’s also taken on the persona of the “Mother of Dragons” and treats them as her children. These dragons, Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion, are huge, powerful, breathe fire, and might be the strongest defense Westeros has against the Night King’s undead army beyond The Wall. They also might be part of a greater prophecy that includes Dany, two other riders, and who’s going to end up on the Iron Throne in the end.