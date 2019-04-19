Is This Olivia Jade At A House Party Amid Her Parents' Legal Drama?

As her parents enter not guilty pleas in court and her sister deletes her Instagram after reportedly receiving a letter of intent from federal prosecutors, TMZ reports 19-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli attended a party at YouTuber David Dobrik's house. Olivia's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of bribing both Olivia and her sister Isabella Rose Giannulli's ways into the University of Southern California, and the whole family has gone underground since the scandal.
Olivia, an influencer and YouTuber, has not publicly posted on her social media platforms since the news broke, but has been reportedly using the "close friends" feature on Instagram. However, she was possibly spotted online for one of the first times on Thursday night in the background of YouTuber Heath Hussar's Instagram story in which a group of friends climbs and twerks on the kitchen counter.
TMZ reports that the party went down in Studio City, CA, and that Olivia had asked those in attendance to keep the party cell phone-free. Dobrik and others in attendance also posted videos from the night on their Stories, but kept Olivia out of the shots.
However, in response to comment from Refinery29, Hussar and a rep for Dobrik say the woman in the shot is YouTuber and singer Madison Beer. Reps for Beer and Giannulli did not immediately respond to request for comment.
A source previously told People that Olivia "is very angry with her parents" and that she "would have never gone along with it if she thought this would happen."
Currently, the YouTuber is not under any legal scrutiny, but William Moran, an attorney who specializes in crisis management at the Otterbourg firm, told Refinery29 that she still could face jail time.
"If Olivia Jade knew and participated, she could face criminal liability," he said. "As long as charges against the parents are pending, the children are still vulnerable."
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
