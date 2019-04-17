Lori Loughlin's Daughter Just Deleted Her Instagram

All eyes are on the Loughlin-Giannulli family following Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's not guilty plea in court earlier this week.
After reportedly denying their first offer, the couple, who was indicted with 50 other parents, coaches, and administrators for allegedly bribing their children's way into college, is still in negotiations. And while the couple's lawyers presumably draft out the best deal that they can for their clients, their daughters are finding their own ways of protecting themselves. Specifically, the youngest of the two Giannulli girls has deleted her social media.
Isabella Rose, who goes by Bella socially, deleted her account under the username @bella, as Elle.com points out. Previously, the account was private, but Refinery29 can confirm that the page is completely gone now. Whether or not she has another account, like a Finstagram as many people often do, is unclear. At this time, Olivia Jade's account is still live, but she has not posted anything since news broke in early March. (Even though some sources say she is using the "Close Friends" feature on Instagram Stories to remain in contact with her friends.) In addition to changing up their social media strategy, the sisters have left University of Southern California, the school they got into with the alleged assistance of William Singer, and may even be called in by the prosecution for interviews.
Immediately following the release of Operation Varsity Blues, Loughlin and fellow actress and parent Felicity Huffman, deleted their own social media accounts. In the time since, Loughlin has been removed from her projects at Hallmark, and her daughters have been stripped of many of their beauty collaborations and endorsements. But, despite all the headlines about their family, no one in the Loughlin-Giannulli family has publicly spoken about, or apologized for, the alleged incidents in the scandal. Conversely, Huffman (her husband, William H. Macy was not indicted in the scandal, nor were any of the children involved) released a public apology after pleading guilty on April 9. As of writing this, prosecutors reportedly seek to give the actress 10 months in prison.
Advertisement