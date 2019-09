Wondering How The FBI Broke Operation Varsity Blues? It All Started With An L.A. Dad

One of the coaches facing charges in Operation Varsity Blues is Yale women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith, who began working with William “Rick” Singer in 2015. While Meredith is accused of accepting about $860,000 in bribes to get multiple students into the university, Singer is actually the ringleader who put parents in touch with Meredith and other college coaches and administrators. Meredith and Tobin’s paths crossed in 2017, and together they hatched a plan to get one of Tobin’s daughters into Yale.