This $30 Highlighter Is The Key To Jodie Comer's Glowing Skin

Recently, we've had our eye on Jodie Comer , who stars in the TV series Killing Eve alongside Sandra Oh. Though she's been acting for a while now, Comer is experiencing a new level of fame as she frequents late night TV shows and Killing Eve season 2 parties and premieres. At nearly every one of these events, she's experimented with new, modern makeup — from blue shadow to orange liner — with the help of her makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan.