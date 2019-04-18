This $30 Highlighter Is The Key To Jodie Comer's Glowing Skin

Every now and again, Hollywood gifts us a breakout actress who understands what really makes a red carpet beauty star. Most often, she is a risk-taker, wearing eyeliner in ways we haven't seen before, and trying hairstyles that make us reconsider our lazy messy buns. She's also usually got impossibly glowing skin that leads to an obsession with finding out what skin-care routine — and aesthetician — is responsible.
Recently, we've had our eye on Jodie Comer, who stars in the TV series Killing Eve alongside Sandra Oh. Though she's been acting for a while now, Comer is experiencing a new level of fame as she frequents late night TV shows and Killing Eve season 2 parties and premieres. At nearly every one of these events, she's experimented with new, modern makeup — from blue shadow to orange liner — with the help of her makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan.
"We met first on a photoshoot for Entertainment Weekly earlier this year," Deenihan tells Refinery29. "Ever since then, it's been a love affair. She's so pretty and down to try color and mix different shades and make things exciting." Basically, as Deenihan said herself: "She's the fucking best."
We don't disagree. Ahead, check out the secrets behind Comer's glowing skin and bold makeup choices.
