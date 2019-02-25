5 Bizarre Red-Carpet Beauty Rituals Celebs Do On The Down-Low

Thanks to a never-ending stream of #BehindTheScenes content on social media, it’s pretty easy to source exactly which shade of lipstick or what styling products were used for just about any red-carpet beauty look at any time. But just because we’re treated to an endless stream of product rundowns and glam-room snippets from the stars and their squads doesn’t mean we’re getting a complete look at how a star is born.
As it turns out, there’s plenty of red-carpet prep even the most open of celebrities are not showing, much of it very intimate and completely unimaginable. With a little digging, we’ve unearthed some of Hollywood’s most bizarre, from ordering sweat in a bottle to stretching complexions with tape (and one you’ve probably even tried yourself). Ahead, see some of the weirdest celebrity red-carpet prep you won’t find on a get-ready-with-me...