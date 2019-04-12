Jennifer Lopez Wore This $32 Bodysuit in Her New Video

British fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing knows a thing or two about creating buzz and securing top celebrity ambassadors. The label has had successful collaborations with Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, Sophie Richie, and Hailey Baldwin in the past.
PLT's latest initiative is with Jennifer Lopez: a 54-piece collection inspired by J.Lo's music video for her new single, “Medicine.” "The idea behind the music video for my new single “Medicine” is a sexy, fantasy, high fashion carnival: a celebration set in a futuristic world," Lopez said in a press release announcing the collaboration. "I wanted the looks to feel fun and whimsical yet chic and edgy and that was the same inspiration for the PLT White Collection inspired by the video. Each look feels more fun and elaborate than the next."
Though Lopez hasn't worn PLT on the red carpet yet, she tells Refinery29 that she loves the White One Shoulder Pleated Detail Midi Dress. "It was so comfortable," Lopez said. "We ended up making it part of the collection.”
As for Lopez's favorite piece in the collab, she favors the White Ruched High Leg Bodysuit (she wore it in the grand piano scene in the music video). Lopez tells Refinery29 the most glamorous item in the collection is the Ruched Plunge Maxi Dress because, as Lopez puts it, "the slit and the plunging neckline give it the right amount of sexy but the maxi flow makes it feel classy and timeless."
The collection is selling quickly so move fast if you want to (look and) feel so good in PLT x Jennifer Lopez.
