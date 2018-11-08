PrettyLittleThing Has A New Way Of Merchandising & — The Internet Loves It

British fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing knows a thing or two about creating buzz and giving its customers what they want. The label has had successful collaborations with Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, and Sophie Richie (the latter is slightly messy: Richie is dating Kardshian's ex, Scott Disick).
PLT's latest initiative is with Hailey Baldwin – but Mrs. Justin Bieber isn't even featured in new imagery that's inspired ecstatic praise and conversation on social media. On Tuesday, Twitter user @skyfordd pointed out the clothing brand started showing two sizes in the photos used to merchandise its products.
PLT have started showing two sizes in their pictures ?????? pic.twitter.com/T1NBxBmTok— S (@skyfordd) November 6, 2018
Some of the product imagery for PLT's Baldwin collab included two models of color, one straight-sized and one curve, together in the same photo, wearing the same sequin dress – drawing immediate applause from Twitter users. Calling for more inclusion, commenters then suggested that PLT show similar diversity with regard to the height and the skin tones of its models.
Advertisement
Not everyone was impressed, however, arguing that the side-by-side shot wasn't as body-positive as others argued. "I can't be the only one that sees this as a negative thing. As if women didn't compare themselves enough? I get the idea but I don't think it's as wise as they considered," one user tweeted.
@OfficialPLT are slaying???? this is what every clothing website need, nothing more annoying than seeing something on only a plus size model or only on another model whose petite pic.twitter.com/qSkmEgJVtY— Olivia Scott (@OliviaScott_Xxx) November 7, 2018
I’m personally not a fan of their clothes, but this is such a good thing! More companies need to take note ?? https://t.co/cMwpuYerCP— Heroine In Heels (@LauraJHyatt) November 7, 2018
Finally there doing something fantastic and not just aiming at one type of blogger love this❤️❤️❤️— REBECCA HAYDEN (@rebeccachaydenx) November 6, 2018
Next more darker skin tones so I can see how it might look on me ?— Tina (@SSESTINA) November 7, 2018
This is amazing! But can we also get images of what clothes look on models of different heights??♀️ because trouser and Jean shopping is a big issue when you’re 5ft tall https://t.co/hmtAxpLMGe— kat (@watson_505) November 7, 2018
I can’t be the only one that sees this as a negative thing. As if women didn’t compare themselves enough? I get the idea but I don’t think it’s as wise as they considered??♀️— charrr (@charlottecroft6) November 7, 2018
We've reached out to PLT for comment on the matter and will update this story if/when we hear back.
Advertisement