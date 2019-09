Here's What The Game Of Thrones Cast Is Worth

When Emilia Clarke was first cast as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, she signed a contract alongside other core actors for a nominal rate. Of course, at the time, no one (not even the show's producers) could have known that the show was going to be such a big hit.In 2014, Emilia was able to renegotiate her contract for seasons five and six, bringing her to a $300,000 salary per episode. Before season seven began, she renegotiated once again for $500,000 per episode. Given that there were 33 episodes between seasons five and eight, Emilia has made millions of dollars each season. And in addition to her acting work, she has done advertising campaigns with brands like Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and more.All told, recent reports place Emilia's net worth at $13 million.