Josh Brolin Didn't Know There Was A Pay Gap In Hollywood

In the new interview, which discusses Brolin's very lucrative summer on the big screen (in addition to portraying "sexy" purple villain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, he stars in Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Deadpool 2), Brolin admitted that he didn't think women were paid less than men in Hollywood. The actor revealed to The New York Times that he was actually not making a lot of money in the industry (relatively speaking, of course), and saw women like his stepmother Barbra Streisand demanding and receiving what they desired.