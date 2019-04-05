You Don’t Need A Date To Go To Prom

Prom is approaching, and while you might feel like you need to find a date, it’s totally fine to go to prom without one. There’s a lot of pressure out there to have the perfect prom, but prom is, after all, just a fancy, expensive high school dance — and if you’ve had a great time with your friends at other dances (or just hanging out), you’ll probably have a great time with them at prom, too.
Last month, we talked to people who didn't go to prom about how they felt about it, years later. While most people didn’t regret skipping prom, some people skipped because they didn’t have a date, and later, they wished they’d gone. On the other hand, if going to prom doesn’t sound like fun, you don’t have to go — you can celebrate the end of high school in other ways. Fancy dress and all, if you like.
We asked people who went to prom without a date to tell us what it was like. While some people had an amazing time and others had a just OK time, nobody thought going to prom without a date was a bad decision. Here, read their stories — and start practicing your group photo poses.