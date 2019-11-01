It’s official! Apple TV + is launching on Friday, November 1, at a price of $4.99 a month and free for a year for anyone who buys an Apple device. The streaming service will have a seven-day free trial.
That means you probably have a lot of questions. Chief among them: what new shows are actually coming and when will they premiere? The Morning Show may be the new streaming service's flagship series — but the Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-starrer isn't the only series debuting in 2019.
There's also a Jason Momoa sci-fi romp aiming to rival the actor's old Game of Thrones stomping ground, an Emily Dickinson comedy (yes, it's a comedy!), and many more buzzy series knocking around.
Welcome to a brave new streaming world. Since there's so much going on with Apple TV+ so quickly, we're here to help. Keep reading for a full guide to the app's new series this year, including premiere dates, plot summaries, and trailers.
The streaming wars just got a whole lot more difficult.