Apple TV+ Is Finally Coming — Here’s How To Watch

At Apple's keynote in March, CEO Tim Cook announced Apple TV+, Apple's forthcoming streaming service, with the help of a few friends named Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston. Well folks, its launch is finally here. On Friday, November 1, Apple TV+ debuts to the public, and you can subscribe for just $4.99 per month. But the world of streaming services has gotten pretty darn congested this year, and with new platforms from HBO and Disney also joining the mix, there's a lot to choose from. Ahead, we break down everything you need to know about Apple TV+.
Advertisement
What can you watch on Apple TV+?
The biggest Apple TV+ buzz centers around The Morning Show, an Apple TV+ original series starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carrell about a Today Show-like news program in the era of #MeToo. And there's a ton of other original content debuting on the platform, including Dickinson, a period piece about Emily Dickinson with a modern twist starring Hailee Steinfeld, a fantasy drama called See starring Jason Momoa, and a multi-year content partnership with Oprah.
All of this new content is ad-free and available to be downloaded to watch offline, which is a huge win (like, a game changer for my flights from here on out), especially considering Apple TV+'s relatively low cost next to other services. By comparison, Disney+ costs $6.99, Hulu with ads costs $5.99, HBO Now costs $14.99 with HBO Max projected to cost $16-$17 per month, Netflix starts at $8.99 per month, and Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month (if you don't already have Amazon Prime).
Where can you watch Apple TV+?
The short answer: Anywhere you can access Apple's new TV app, which aggregates over 150 video apps and streaming services, including HBO, Starz, and Showtime, and will now house all of the Apple TV+ content as well. The app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac (as long as you're running the latest software). But it's also available on non-Apple devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and 2018 and 2019 Samsung smart TVs. Vizio, Sony, and LG TVs will soon be integrating the Apple TV app as well, but for now, you can use AirPlay 2 to connect to these models if you want to watch Apple TV+.
Advertisement
Or you can skip the whole device and app thing altogether and opt to use the TV app in Safari, Firefox, and Chrome web browsers at tv.apple.com.
When does Apple TV+ come out?
It comes out on Friday, November 1, and you can subscribe for $4.99 per month after a free seven-day trial. Or you can get Apple TV+ for free for an entire year if you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, or Apple TV. And if you're a student who uses the Apple Music $4.99/month student plan, you'll also get a free Apple TV+ subscription thrown in. But if you're looking to mooch off a generous friend, you're in luck — one Apple TV+ subscription can support six accounts via Family Sharing.
Advertisement