Cassadee Pope Burned Down Her Whole Life & Started Over With Stages

“I have heard stories that aren’t out — it’s everyone’s decision about what they want to do with an experience. But it is crazy, the amount of things I’ve heard my friends have gone through. I’ve definitely had moments where I said, ‘You have to tell somebody.’ Thankfully, they've been things that haven’t crossed a certain, clear line but they are things that made me say, ‘Hmm, that person could probably cross the line with somebody else down the road and if you say something it might prevent that from happening.’ I can tell when anyone is talking about it with me, it’s therapeutic for them to get it out and speak about it. Keeping it bottled up, it can fester and that’s not good for anybody.”