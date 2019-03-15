Kat Von D Finally Addresses Nazi & Anti-Vax Rumors — But Fans Aren't Convinced

"I am not an anti-vaxxer," she says. "What I am is a first-time mother. I am one of those moms that reads everything. Anything that is going in my baby or on my baby, I research like a complete and total nerd. After doing a bunch of research and reading the ingredients, naturally I experienced some hesitancy." Von D adds that she and her husband have decided to consult with a pediatrician, saying, "I’m choosing not to make our decision or any of our baby’s health records public." The vague statement has fans — or former fans — asking even more questions.