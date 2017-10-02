Kat Von D's Best-Selling Lipsticks Are Getting A Huge Makeover

Kat Von D Beauty fans have had to become very acclimated to change. Since the brand announced its plan to go 100% vegan with its products last year, new formulations have rolled out like gangbusters — fur brushes have been replaced with soft synthetics, makeup now comes sans carmine (an ingredient sourced from insects to make red pigment), and a cruelty-free contour palette has hit the shelves.
Now, there's yet another renovation coming down the pike: "Our Studded Kiss [Lipstick] army is getting a makeover,” the brand declared in an Instagram post. The sentence is likely causing just as much excitement as heart palpitations amongst legions of KVD devotees — more than quarter of a million of which proclaimed their love for the lipstick on Sephora. And we can see why. In its current iteration, the formula is pretty fantastic: It lays down major pigment without drying lips, and — like many of Von D’s products — packs major staying power.
Luckily, the lipstick's current packaging — with its badass, goth black, thorny design — is here to stay, according to the brand. (A good thing, considering nothing makes us feel more like a lady than when reapplying lipstick with a bullet as tough as our inner-spirit.) And while we're not quite sure how the formula will evolve (a spokesperson for the brand simply stated that it will be "new and improved") but there's some good news to hold you over until we find out: 39 shades of Studded Kiss Lipstick are majorly on sale — up to 40% off, taking the price down from $21 per bullet to $12. At press time, five cult favorite colors have already sold out on Sephora (including Lolita and Lovestruck).
The best strategy for stocking up on your favorite hues? Head over to Sephora and Kat Von D Beauty to nab remaining favorites, stat. Check 'em out, ahead.