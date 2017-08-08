Kat Von D Is Launching A Seriously Game-Changing Vegan Line

Grab your waterproof-mascara remover because Kat Von D just announced a launch of products so great, they just might bring tears to your eyes.
The tattooed goddess who brought us long-lasting glitter lipsticks, an unbelievably cool shade of matte grey lipstick, and a glimmer eyeshadow pallet that's somehow both edgy and ultra-feminine is finally bestowing the makeup world with a new line of vegan makeup brushes. We repeat: Kat Von D is about to roll out a collection of vegan makeup brushes.
Teen Vogue reports that while Kat Von D already sells animal-friendly makeup brushes made out of synthetic fur, these new applicants are graced with some great advancements.
Kat Von D teased the release in an Instagram post that featured a photo of the exciting, sleek black packaging.
"So excited about launching an entire #crueltyfree and #vegan line of makeup brushes for @katvondbeauty [coming soon]," she captioned the post. "I've teamed up with my #KvDArtistryCollective artists to create the most effective brush formations, using the highest grade synthetic fibers that mimic the same product distribution you would get from animal-based bristles."
The makeup maven continued to tout her devotion to finding innovative ways to create awesome products while protecting our furry friends.
"We are living in amazing times right now where technology is making it so easy to make compassionate choices in the products we purchase, without having to exploit animals," she wrote. "I'm so fucking proud of my @katvondbeauty team for the relentless time + energy they put into backing me up in creating true cruelty free products and helping me spread the message."
The crusader for animal rights ended her post by thanking her "followers who have transitioned their makeup kits to cruelty free," saying that "it makes me proud to call you guys my friends." We can't wait to try these brushes — which are super pretty, btw — out while applying our favorite contouring cremes!
