Kat Von D Is Trying To Make Grey Lipstick Happen & We're Here For It

Long gone are the days when lip colors were limited to reds, pinks, and browns. Now, there are as many colors for your lips as there are in the rainbow — and more. And Kat Von D's Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Zero is proof that it's possible to pull off literally any lip color.
The new shade was released for the brand's June flash sale, Bustle reports. Every month, a Kat Von D product has been come out through Sephora's website for 48 hours, and this month's is a $50 Everlasting Liquid Lipstick trio. It includes two previously released shades: the "cobblestone grey" Dagger and the "smoky grey" Woolf. And then there's the new one, Zero, which Kat Von D's Instagram calls "dove grey."
Advertisement
The color is a gorgeous purply grey, and the name makes it even better. Zero got its name from makeup artist Ashley Sherengo's cat, according to the Instagram post showing it off. Woolf also has a cool story behind its name: Virginia Woolf is a favorite poet of Von D's.
"I am obsessed with this stormy trio of gray lip colors for our Everlasting Flash Program this June," Kat von D said in a press release obtained by Pop Sugar. "All of these gray shades are so special to me and I'm excited to debut the new Everlasting Liquid Lipstick shade, Zero, with this exclusive value set. ... I hope you can get your hands on the Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Gray Trio and give your look a little gray edge this Spring."
Altogether, Kat Von D now has 47 lip colors, including a number of other quirky shades like "neon turquoise," "bright grape," and "pitch black."
The new trio will likely sell out quickly even if you get there within the 48-hour limit, so you may have to wait until its next release. But if grey lips simply cannot wait, you can get Dagger and Woolf any time for $20 each on Sephora's website.
Advertisement