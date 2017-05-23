Kat Von D's Cult-Favorite Palette Is Getting A Makeover For Summer

There are too many neutral eyeshadow palettes out there to count, but you’d hardly even know it judging by the number of people who claim Kat Von D’s Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette as their go-to. The user-friendly compact is universally beloved — a five-star rating across the board from over 1,900 Sephora reviewers doesn't lie.
Part of the palette’s appeal has always been the soft, natural-looking matte finish you get from each of the shadows, but that’s all about to change come July, when the Shade + Light Glimmer Palette hits stores for the first time. Inside you’ll find the same 12 shades you know and love — only this time, they’re getting the shimmer treatment.
“The same neutral tones from our beloved Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette are reimagined in 4 wearable glimmer finishes, in different levels of intensity, to bring light-catching dimension to the eyes,” the brand announced in an Instagram caption, alongside the first sneak peek at the upcoming release.
As promised, the pictured palette shares the same layout as the matte version, but each shadow contains a generous helping of glitter, some more sparkly than others. It’s different enough from the original that you’ll have no problem justifying why you need both — and really, isn’t that all you need to know?
