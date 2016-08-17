As many of my #vegan followers already know I've been working hard this past year in reformulating the few products in my makeup line to be 100% vegan, and I am thrilled to announce we have finally formulated a carmine-free alternative to the one shade in my Shade+Light contour palette!! After months of testing this vegan formula, it is a hit and will be going into production ASAP!! So, I'll be introducing this vegan-version once we launch Shade+Light version 2.0 - with REFILLABLE PANS!! Thank you everyone for being so patient! Reformulating takes a whole lotta work, but is completely worth it! And to all other brands out there, I just wanna show you that if @katvondbeauty can do it, YOU CAN, TOO! ❤️ #katvondbeauty #vegan #crueltyfree

