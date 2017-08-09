Contour Lovers Rejoice: Kat Von D's Most Highly Anticipated Palette Is Finally Here

Kat Von D is on a roll lately. First, she announced that she's making new-and-improved cruelty-free makeup brushes that are as beautiful as they are effective, and now she's launched the contouring kit of our dreams.
The makeup mogul started sales on Kat Von D Beauty's Shade + Light Crème Contour palette on Wednesday and we couldn't be more excited to try out the new formula after waiting patiently since the brand teased the upgrade of an old classic back in February.
According to Hello Giggles, the coveted palette features highly pigmented and super blendable shades in warm, neutral, and cool that work well on all skin types. Even better, shoppers can customize their own kits by mixing and matching the color pans of their choosing. Say goodbye to the days of unused makeup in the wrong shade!
Between the seamless application and the vegan ingredients, this palette is sure to make both animal and makeup lovers happy.
We can't get over just how smooth those swatches look. Plus, we love that the kit provides full coverage that can be layered on to look as intense or as natural as you want it to look, just like you can with the Shade + Light Eye Contour palette.
Did we mention that Kat Von D Beauty also offers the perfect brush to accompany the buildable, creamier formula?
The palette, which is available now on Sephora's website and on katvondbeauty.com, will be available to purchase in stores in the U.S. and Canada on August 25. Kat Von D teased on her Instagram page that the kits will be available internationally soon.
The legendary tattoo artist has been a long-time supporter of creating animal-friendly products and has been outspoken in her mission to improve cruelty-free products in the makeup world. Over the weekend, she tweeted about her time at the Animal Rights National Conference in Virginia.
Such an amazing time at this year's Animal Rights National Conferance. Thank you, @FARMUSA ? pic.twitter.com/dkL1rJYGl4— Kat Von D (@thekatvond) August 6, 2017
