Kat Von D Can't Stop, Won't Stop Teasing New Spring Launches

It’s been nine years since the launch of her eponymous beauty brand, and at this point we think it’s fair to say that Kat Von D’s career segue from wildly talented tattoo artist and television personality to full-time makeup mogul (and, don't forget, animal activist) has gone off without a hitch. Yes, her products, like the Everlasting Liquid Lipstick and Tattoo Liner are great. But it’s Von D's loyal fanbase, whom she engages with regularly on multiple platforms, that’s most noteworthy of all. It’s a prime example of how wise usage of social media can shoot a brand's popularity into the stratosphere, to the tune of almost 3 million Instagram followers.
Naturally, each and every rumor of a new release — or even just a restock — sends her fans into a feeding frenzy, which is why it’s best to be on top of such news if you want to have a fighting chance of getting your hands on them. In the past few weeks alone, the brand has announced, or at least hinted at, so much new stuff, it’s been a struggle to keep track. What we can gather is that the lineup of spring launches is going to be stacked — with bold lip colors, must-have palettes, and new and improved versions of existing favorites.
Whether it’s a silver shadow that could outshine aluminum foil, or a creamy lipstick in the brightest shade of pink you’ve ever seen, all of Von D's upcoming launches are sure to be instant sell-outs. (Not to mention, pigmented and long-wearing enough to withstand a zombie apocalypse — that is what her collection is known for, after all.) Check out the most exciting spring product news out of House Von D, ahead.