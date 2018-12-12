We Tried Kat Von D's Lolita Capsule Collection — & Here's What We Thought

Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
There are certain shades that have become iconic in the makeup industry, like NARS' Orgasm and MAC's Ruby Woo. These are the colors that seem to look good on everyone, and for this reason, they always sell out fast. Among those cult-favorite shades is Lolita, the best-selling liquid lipstick hue from Kat Von D Beauty. Since its release in 2015, this dusty rose has become the brand's highest-rated shade, and one Lolita pigment is sold every minute.
So, naturally, fans like us were excited when the brand announced an entire collection based off the shade: the Lolita Capsule Collection. This isn't the first time that Kat Von D has expanded the Lolita range: There was the Lolita Obsession vault last year, which included a lip liner, single eyeshadow, lipstick, and the OG liquid lipstick. But this drop has three entirely new makeup products inspired by the iconic color, including a matte eyeshadow palette, glimmer liquid lipstick, and matte eyeliner. The 8-pan palette has a range of pinks, mauves, and purples, while the lip product and eyeliner are duplicates of the classic Lolita shade. And as a special touch, all the shades in the palette are named in Spanish, reflecting the Latin roots of the brand's founder, Kat Von D, who was born in Mexico.
Knowing the overwhelming love for Lolita, we wanted to try out the capsule collection to see if it lives up to the hype. So, we asked a few R29 staffers to put the products to the test and share their unfiltered thoughts. Read everything they had to say, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.