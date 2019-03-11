Why Is Ariana Grande Hanging Out With Another Ex?

Ariana Grande waxed poetic about ex-boyfriends Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson and Mac Miller on her single "thank u, next," but now, it's the guy that she left off the track with whom she's spending time.
According to paparazzi snaps from TMZ, Grande is once again chilling with Graham Phillips, whom she dated for about three years after meeting him when working on Broadway's musical Thirteen. Phillips is an actor who portrayed Zach on The Good Wife and, more recently, the villainous Nick St. Clair on Riverdale. Per TMZ, the exes — who broke up in 2011 — hit up an Italian restaurant in NYC for a catch-up.
Advertisement
It isn't the first time this year that Grande has been spotted out with an ex-boyfriend. Earlier this month, she was seen hanging out with Big Sean in Los Angeles at a recording studio.
It's worth asking: Why is Grande revisiting the past? For all we know, it could be for purely professional, possibly even "thank u, next" related reasons. While "thank u, next" already has a music video, the director did tease that there was plenty of footage left on the cutting room floor. Maybe Grande is trying to work that old footage in with new footage, featuring her exes?! There are plenty of rom-coms to mine from!
Then again, maybe Grande is just practicing what she preaches in "thank u, next." Just because a romance didn't work out doesn't mean you have to throw out an entire relationship with someone who is special to you. Phillips may just be Grande's new pasta buddy — and Big Sean, her favorite music collaborator.
But, if we ever do get "thank u, next," part II, let's hope that Phillips is finally included.
Advertisement