Ariana Grande's music video for "Thank U, Next" broke records for YouTube and Vevo for the most views in the first 24 hours of its Friday release, and that may only be the half of it. In an interview with Jezebel, director Hannah Lux Davis revealed that there was so much more footage that wasn't included in the final cut, there might just be another "Thank U, Next" video coming our way.
"As I was cutting it, I had created this really long intro for that 13 Going on 30 scene, and then I was like this feels kind of clunky, it’s a little confusing here. But I feel like we got most of the scenes. Well, there are actually a lot of scenes that aren’t in the video... yet," she ominously teased. When pressed about another video, she was just as cryptic.
Advertisement
"We just don’t know yet. There’s extra footage," she explained, adding that they were "waiting to see" if it would be released.
Grande already dropped the first part of a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the video and has also mentioned the possibility of a blooper reel.
Meanwhile, there's literally a whole documentary series about the artist up on YouTube premium. Dangerous Woman Diaries takes us back in time to Grande's previous era, with episodes becoming available to everyone, not just Premium users, in the coming weeks.
And, according to this tweet, there's new music on the way:
sick. can i drop another song after this i’m bored. https://t.co/oKHiSxSF0D— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 30, 2018
I'd say 2018 is the year of Ariana Grande, but this kind of all seems like the lead-up to an incredible 2019. Thank u, next indeed!
Advertisement