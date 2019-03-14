In the Perfectionists book series, two of the main characters are revealed to be the same person. Parker, whom book readers believed to be just another one of the Perfectionists, is actually the alternate personality of Julie, Parker’s best friend. Parker was a real person, but died at the hands of her abusive father. Julie felt so guilty over Parker’s death (Julie denied Parker’s request to sleepover at her house that night) that she created another persona to cope. Julie was the murderer all along, though did not remember any of it because she committed the crime as Parker.