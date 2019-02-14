The Pretty Little Liars spin-off The Perfectionists may not bring back Hanna (Ashley Benson), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Aria (Lucy Hale) for more A-related intrigue, but a new trailer for the upcoming Freeform show suggests that we haven't completely left Rosewood behind.
As previously reported, former PLL-adjacents Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona (Janel Parrish) will star on the series as they embark on their next chapter at Beacon Heights University. Joining the one-time mean girls as the titular "perfectionists" are Ava (Sofia Carson), Caitlin (Sydney Park), and Dylan (Eli Brown).
In a new teaser for the show, we see both the PLL alums and the newcomers...but it's two key moments from the short video that tie back to the original series.
Advertisement
The first moment involves Ava, dressing a mannequin in a red trench coat. Fans will remember a very similar coat on a character the Liars called, well, "Red Coat." Alison herself wore a similar jacket when dressed up as alter-ego "Vivian Darkbloom," and later on in the series, Cece Drake/Charlotte DiLaurentis (Vanessa Ray) and Sara Harvey (Dre Davis) also don the outfit.
Another moment connects back to Ian Harding's teacher character, Ezra Fitz. At the 0:24 mark, a book falls into frame. It's Ostinato, the novel which Ezra wrote after the show's season 5 time jump.
What does all of this mean? It could be just a fun throwback to the original series...or it could suggest that the worlds of PLL and The Perfectionists are more deeply connected than we originally assumed.
Of course, the biggest similarity between PLL and The Perfectionists is the general theme. Someone is watching all our characters, just like A did the original squad. Is there a new hoodie-wearing villain out there, or are we in store for something even bigger and bolder? The surveillance cameras tease that no matter where you go, no matter what you do...someone has eyes on you.
Check out the new teaser below:
The Perfectionists hits Freeform March 20.
Advertisement