When Pretty Little Liars announced former mean girls Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona (Janel Parrish) would head to the mysterious Beacon Heights University of the spin-off The Perfectionists, fans wondered exactly what that would look like. Now, the show’s first full-length trailer is here, and it proves that The Perfectionists will be full of fog, intrigue, and at least one particularly bloody murder.
The new series hails from showrunner I. Marlene King and is adapted from Pretty Little Liars author Sara Shepard’s duology of the same name. Alison and Mona are MIA from the book series, which was set in high school. Still, the premise of the book — a group of friends joke about how they would kill the school bully only for him to wind up dead, just as they predicted — remains.
“I have thought about him dying in a lot of different ways,” says Caitlin (Sydney Park) in the trailer. “People plan, and God laughs.”
Well, no one is laughing at what happens to Nolan (Chris Mason). Yes, Pretty Little Liars did decapitate Noel (Brant Daugherty) with a battle axe, but that was in the final season! The trailer for The Perfectionists features Nolan’s body impaled by a fence — while an entire student body observes. Seriously, someone didn’t think to put the sheet over that mess immediately?
While we don’t know too much about the mystery just yet, we do know that someone turned Nolan into a human kabob. Could it be one of the titular “perfectionists,” which includes athlete and political daughter Caitlin, cellist Dylan (Eli Brown), and rising fashion superstar Ava (Sofia Carson)? Or was the crime committed by the original liars Alison and/or Mona?
Watch the first new trailer, below:
