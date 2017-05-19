Well, now we know what happens when actors stop being polite and start being real: they forego flossing before sex scenes. Lucy Hale admits that those Ezria sex scenes on Pretty Little Liars weren't quite as sexy for the actors, especially once Hale and her co-star Ian Harding got comfortable with one another.
Fans are still waiting anxiously to learn if Ezra and Aria will walk down the aisle, and the tension in the pair's relationship — caused by the fact that Ezra's girlfriend, Nicole, was found alive after being kidnapped — has put those sexy scenes on hold for the time being. Maybe that's a good thing, because Hale joked to People that her onscreen boyfriend and offscreen buddy didn't keep up with his strict hygiene regime in the later seasons of the series.
People, who caught up with Hale at The CW Upfronts, told the TV star that Harding wrote in his memoir Odd Birds that he had "gargled [mouthwash] between every take" during their makeout scenes. However, the actress was quick to dispute that revelation. She told People:
"Not towards the end, he didn’t!"
She then added that as their relationship grew stronger, they stopped caring so much what the other thought of their breath:
"I think when we started working with each other we were both super nervous and making sure we were in tip-top shape," she told the outlet. "Then towards the end we didn’t care."
Hey, no judgements here. I think most people would admit that they're way more cautious about potentially offending a new friend than they are their ride-or-die BFFs. Harding and Hale may not be romantic offscreen, but from the look of their interactions on social media, they're clearly good pals — and good pals tend to be more forgiving of when their friend has had an everything bagel for breakfast.
With Pretty Little Liars coming to an end this June, we'll have to wait and see if Ezra and Aria get one final makeout session. Perhaps Hale and Harding can celebrate their last go with some Altoids? Just for old times sake.
