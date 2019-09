Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King has already promised at least two weddings during the show's final 10 episodes — and now fans suspect that one of these nuptials will be Aria and Ezra's.Despite Ezra's romantic proposal to Aria — which she eventually accepts — the former teacher and student's relationship hung very much in the balance when the series went on hiatus. During the season 7A finale, Ezra's missing girlfriend Nicole was found alive, leaving poor, newly engaged Aria to watch Ezra embrace another woman in a joyous, televised reunion.The discovery of Ezra's long-lost love could be enough to pump the brakes on an Ezria wedding, but fans have discovered a clue suggesting these two may be getting hitched after all. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that actress Lucy Hale seemed to be sporting a wedding veil in an Instagram photo taken by her on-screen love interest, Ian Harding.