Ian Harding and Lucy Hale might not be a real-life couple, but they're definitely buddies. The Pretty Little Liars stars posed for a picture together while hanging out in Europe, and it might be enough to hold Ezria shippers over until the couple's fate is revealed. A chunk of the PLL cast headed to Germany for the Revelations Convention, a celebration of the Freeform series. In addition to Hale and Harding, Huw Collins (Dr. Rollins), Tyler Blackburn (Caleb), Holly Marie Combs (Ella) and Brant Daugherty (Noel) also hit the PLL party to answer burning questions and pose with fans. However, it was this photo of the IRL Ezria that gave fans of the TV couple all of the feels:
How cute is it that Hale calls Harding "Shmi?" You have to love how close these co-workers are. Unfortunately, there's a chance that Ezria won't be on nearly as good of terms as Harding and Hale are as PLL comes to a close. Though Ezra and Aria planned on getting married, things have gotten a bit more complicated for the couple. Ezra's long-missing girlfriend Nicole (Rebecca Breeds) was found alive in Central America, which means that the former teacher needs to make a major decision on who he wants to be with. Personally, I'd rather be stalked by A than have to deal with that level of drama. Seeing Hale and Harding together might be just what shippers need to get through the next few months of uncertainty. Will we get the Ezria wedding so many fans have dreamed of? If not, at least we have Instas of the actors to swoon over.
