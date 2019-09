How cute is it that Hale calls Harding "Shmi?" You have to love how close these co-workers are. Unfortunately, there's a chance that Ezria won't be on nearly as good of terms as Harding and Hale are as PLL comes to a close. Though Ezra and Aria planned on getting married , things have gotten a bit more complicated for the couple. Ezra's long-missing girlfriend Nicole (Rebecca Breeds) was found alive in Central America, which means that the former teacher needs to make a major decision on who he wants to be with. Personally, I'd rather be stalked by A than have to deal with that level of drama. Seeing Hale and Harding together might be just what shippers need to get through the next few months of uncertainty. Will we get the Ezria wedding so many fans have dreamed of? If not, at least we have Instas of the actors to swoon over.