The end of Pretty Little Liars has clearly been tough for the cast, not to mention the rest of us. The liars have all shared sad Instagram messages saying goodbye to the show, and Shay Mitchell posted a video to YouTube of herself in tears. But it's still not over. Now, it's Ezra's turn.
In behind-the-scenes footage posted to Instagram by executive producer Marlene King, Ian Harding recalls his time on the show, starting with his audition.
"Thank you, Marlene and everyone, for taking a chance on a guy who showed up for a sexy role in a Christmas sweater," he says. "I auditioned in a green sweater, while everybody else is wearing, like, Armani and everything." The role, he says, was the first job he got after college.
"I’ve been able to grow as a person on this show, and it’s meant a lot. It’s so painful to say goodbye, and I always find that humor is the best way to get around that," he adds. "The humor on this set is bar none."
"So many of you have asked for @ianmharding's wrap moment. Ian, I hope you are OK with me sharing," King wrote.
Harding himself posted a simple message reading "Goodnight my friend" with a picture of his character's name.
He also shared a photo of his co-star Lucy Hale reading, "Thank you for putting up with my dumb songs and my affinity for not shutting up."
From his songs to his sweater, it sounds like he was a pleasure to "put up" with on-set as well as on-screen.
