We’re also preparing ourselves for a fresh start as the moon wanes in Aquarius from Sunday until early Tuesday morning. Our new moon in Pisces arrives at 11:03 a.m. EST on Wednesday, putting our feelings at the forefront of our plans. And on Thursday afternoon, we’re ready for action, as the moon waxes in Aries until Saturday at 12:13 PM EST. Take a well-needed break on Saturday afternoon as the moon goes void-of-course for the rest of the day. If you’re trying to start a big project or make a big move, Saturday’s moon won’t do you any favors.