Real People Share How To Make This Mercury Retrograde Less Of A Nightmare

Don't fight change.

During a previous retrograde, Natasha, a Pisces, went through a major breakup: "Someone that I was in love with broke my heart. Fully smashed it to pieces." It's hard enough to come back from something like that when Mercury's direct, let alone resist the urge that a retrograde can inspire in so many of us to dig in our heels and refuse to accept the change. Natasha says it was only when she got some distance that she saw the breakup in a new light. "After really taking a step back from the situation, I could see how much better off I was without them. I wasn’t being treated like a priority; I wasn’t being treated with equal amounts of respect," she says. "I couldn’t see that from where I was before the breakup, but during the retrograde it became clear to me that I was happier without them." Sometimes, retrogrades can feel like an eternity, but that slow-motion effect might grant you a much-need opportunity to adopt another, maybe ultimately more useful, perspective.