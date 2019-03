On Hulu’s new series Shrill, Aidy Bryant’s Annie is just starting to appreciate herself for who she is inside and out. But her musical taste? Well, that’s something she can definitely brag about. The six-episode series, based on Lindy West’s memoir Shrill : Notes From A Loud Woman, looks at rising journalist Annie’s journey to self-acceptance in a world that isn’t always so accepting of her weight. This rollercoaster is filled with bad boyfriends, body positivity, and the kind of hipster sounds that you might expect to hear in Portland, where the show’s set. Fitting really since Annie’s got an Elliott Smith poster hanging in her childhood bedroom and her boss Gabe (Cameron Mitchell) claims he was the original bass player in Bikini Kill. (He also brags that he created feminism in the ’90s, so maybe take that one with a grain of salt.) The Shrill season 1 soundtrack will give you some serious Pacific Northwest vibes thanks to Seattle label Sub Pop stalwarts Beach House.