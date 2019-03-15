On Hulu’s new series Shrill, Aidy Bryant’s Annie is just starting to appreciate herself for who she is inside and out. But her musical taste? Well, that’s something she can definitely brag about. The six-episode series, based on Lindy West’s memoir Shrill: Notes From A Loud Woman, looks at rising journalist Annie’s journey to self-acceptance in a world that isn’t always so accepting of her weight. This rollercoaster is filled with bad boyfriends, body positivity, and the kind of hipster sounds that you might expect to hear in Portland, where the show’s set. Fitting really since Annie’s got an Elliott Smith poster hanging in her childhood bedroom and her boss Gabe (Cameron Mitchell) claims he was the original bass player in Bikini Kill. (He also brags that he created feminism in the ’90s, so maybe take that one with a grain of salt.) The Shrill season 1 soundtrack will give you some serious Pacific Northwest vibes thanks to Seattle label Sub Pop stalwarts Beach House.
Advertisement
The playlist for this series, filled with a lot of 2018 tracks, is also a real damn-the-man showcase of female artists. There’s introspective pop star Kali Uchis, slacker rocker Courtney Barnett, and lo-fi singer/songwriter Angel Olsen, who really speaks to Annie’s inner monologue since it pops up on the show twice.
Don’t worry, though, Annie’s not some indie snob, she’s also feelin’ herself to the pop sounds of Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, and Zedd, which may or may not be good music to smash to. Either way, the music in Shrill might encourage you, like it did Annie, to break out the ol’ oboe and jam a little with your dad. And honestly, who doesn’t want to hear a woodwind variation of anything by Tierra Whack?
1 of 31
2 of 31
Advertisement
3 of 31
4 of 31
5 of 31
6 of 31
7 of 31
Advertisement
8 of 31
9 of 31
10 of 31
11 of 31
12 of 31
Advertisement
13 of 31
14 of 31
15 of 31
16 of 31
17 of 31
Advertisement
18 of 31
19 of 31
20 of 31
21 of 31
22 of 31
Advertisement
23 of 31
24 of 31
25 of 31
26 of 31
27 of 31
Advertisement
28 of 31
29 of 31
30 of 31
31 of 31
Advertisement