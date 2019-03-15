Story from TV Shows

Here's Every Song Off The Shrill Season 1 Soundtrack So You Can Relive Your Feels

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Courtesy of Allyson Riggs/Hulu.
On Hulu’s new series Shrill, Aidy Bryant’s Annie is just starting to appreciate herself for who she is inside and out. But her musical taste? Well, that’s something she can definitely brag about. The six-episode series, based on Lindy West’s memoir Shrill: Notes From A Loud Woman, looks at rising journalist Annie’s journey to self-acceptance in a world that isn’t always so accepting of her weight. This rollercoaster is filled with bad boyfriends, body positivity, and the kind of hipster sounds that you might expect to hear in Portland, where the show’s set. Fitting really since Annie’s got an Elliott Smith poster hanging in her childhood bedroom and her boss Gabe (Cameron Mitchell) claims he was the original bass player in Bikini Kill. (He also brags that he created feminism in the ’90s, so maybe take that one with a grain of salt.) The Shrill season 1 soundtrack will give you some serious Pacific Northwest vibes thanks to Seattle label Sub Pop stalwarts Beach House.
The playlist for this series, filled with a lot of 2018 tracks, is also a real damn-the-man showcase of female artists. There’s introspective pop star Kali Uchis, slacker rocker Courtney Barnett, and lo-fi singer/songwriter Angel Olsen, who really speaks to Annie’s inner monologue since it pops up on the show twice.
Don’t worry, though, Annie’s not some indie snob, she’s also feelin’ herself to the pop sounds of Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, and Zedd, which may or may not be good music to smash to. Either way, the music in Shrill might encourage you, like it did Annie, to break out the ol’ oboe and jam a little with your dad. And honestly, who doesn’t want to hear a woodwind variation of anything by Tierra Whack?
Episode 1: Kali Uchis, “In My Dreams”

In Shrill’s opening moments, we get a peek at Annie’s very real world, which is filled with her dog, ill-fitting shirts, and diet food. But, listen close to Kali Uchis’ hypnotic synth-poppy 2018 debut Isolation and you’ll hear of a magical world where bills are always paid on time, the death rate is low, and her mom is drug-free. In our dream world, Annie definitely stops wasting her time with those “thin menu” pancakes.
Episode 1: Tierra Whack, “Pretty Ugly”

As Annie walks away from the trainer from hell, it’s the Philly rapper’s 2018 track off her breakout album Whack World that welcomes her into this new self-love existence. It also offers her a new mantra: “Don’t worry ’bout me, I’m doing good, I’m doing great, alright.” You bet she is now.
Episode 2: Courtney Barnett, “City Looks Pretty”

It’s this Aussie singer/songwriter’s scrappy track off 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel that soundtracks Annie’s car ride to her first real writing gig.
Episode 2: Extreme Music, “Size Matters”

This funky track might remind you of Prince’s buddies Morris Day and the Time, but it’s really just a soundalike that’s playing during Annie’s weekday lunch buffet at the local strip club.
Episode 2: Extreme Music, “Get Up to Get Down”

That riff might sound like “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” but it’s just another Extreme Music sync that plays while Annie gets her tableside lap dance and some insider info on what it’s like to wear a thong.
Episode 2: Beasts With No Name, “Stole My Heart”

Annie’s writing music of choice just so happens to be the calming sounds of Beasts With No Name’s 2018 track. It’s also the kind of music that helps you say hell no to your drunk friend’s suggestion that she cut you some bangs. Steal my heart, sure, but not my hair.
Episode 2: Angel Olsen, “Special”

Angel Olsen’s psychedelic purr on this track off 2017’s Phases helps keep Annie’s horror in check after she reads the comments. A total rookie mistake IMHO.
Episode 3: Little Dragon, “Sweet”

Bearing gifts of chocolate turtles and codeine, there’s a lot to love about Fran’s brother Lamar. But it’s this sexy Little Dragon number off 2017’s Season High that will solidify your crush on him.
Episode 3: Patrick Seeker, “Basic Basslines Tech 128 (Tool 14)”

Annie’s boss’ office hallway art show might not be basic — after all, people say looking at his husband Tony’s art will make you think you fucked God — but this sync sure is. Seriously, it’s right there in the title.
Episode 3: Bump Ugly, “Lost My Mind”

Keeping with the ‘90s techno vibe of Tony’s art show, it’s Bump Ugly’s 2015 track that plays as Annie loses hers over Ryan (Luka Jones) standing her up.
Episode 3: Born Ruffians, “Fade To Black”

This Canadian indie band’s jumpy 2018 track is both the right song to pencil fight to and lose your mind to after learning that your boyfriend has a “rotation” of girls.
Episode 3: Momma, “Sidewalk”

Annie doesn’t want to hear Ryan’s apologies, but we wouldn’t mind hearing more of the garage rock harmonies of Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten off their 2018 debut, Interloper.
Episode 3: Beach House, “Woo”

The ambient sounds of Beach House’s 7 track make for the perfect (kind of) stalking music. But can you really blame Annie for wanting to soak up some of this cherry red jumpsuit wearing goddess’s BDE?
Episode 3: Lil Wayne, “How To Love”

Weezy’s ballad off 2011’s Tha Carter IV is the first song on Jams To Smash To: A Musical Experience By Lamar, who made this when he was just 15. Surprisingly, though, this one still has some heat in 2019.
Episode 3: Zedd featuring Foxes, “Clarity”

The next song on Jams To Smash To is Zedd’s 2012 club banger featuring British singer Foxes that might seem like a real mood killer but ends up being very smashable. Who knew?
Episode 3: Still Woozy, “Goodie Bag”

After enjoying some of Lamar’s goodies, Sven Gamsky’s laid-back jam from last year sets the mood for Annie to enjoy more of Lamar’s, re: homemade pasta. This food porn shot is just *chef’s kiss*.
Episode 4: Odesza feat. Zyra, “Say My Name”

It’s this Seattle-based electro band’s 2014 track that lets Annie and Fran known they’ve arrived at the Fat Babe Pool Party, an oasis of fierce ladies in all sizes lovin’ themselves.
Episode 4: Marissa Detlor, “Under My Skin”

As the jean-wearing Annie dips her toe (quite literally) into this pool party, it’s this soulful track off the Connecticut songstress’ 2018 debut EP Self-Made that helps get her acclimated.
Episode 4: BAUM, “Hot Water”

Annie might not be sure if she wants a frozen margarita or not, but this 2018 track from L.A. alt-pop star BAUM feels like the right choice for our next pool party playlist.
Episode 4: Ariana Grande, “One Last Time”

Let this throwback Ari bop off 2014’s My Everything be everything you need to get you out on the dancefloor. It sure worked for Annie.
Episode 4: Empress Of, “Go To Hell”

All those who aren’t totally empowered by Annie’s decision to finally disrobe and dive in, take a clue from Empress Of, a.k.a. Lorely Rodriguez’s 2017 track and just go to hell.
Episode 4: Marissa Detlor, “Self Made”

Marissa Detlor was so nice, they had to use a song of hers twice. This time, it’s the title track of her debut EP from last year, which we wish we could hear more of before Annie heads to her forced fun retreat with her co-workers.
Episode 4: Jay Som, “O.K., Meet Me Underwater”

Melina Mae Duterte’s earnest D.I.Y. pop song from last year feels appropriate for this very earnest final flash of little Annie finally getting in the pool — in the middle of the night by herself in her pink inner tube — and having the time of her life.
Episode 5: Blitz, “New Age”

This jumpy ’90s oi! jam that talks about the kids just not caring feels like the right vibe for Gabe, now doesn’t it? Especially after he finds out that Annie posted her new article “Hello, I’m Fat” without his permission. Those kids today, I’ll tell you.
Episode 5: Kishi Bashi, “It All Began With A Burst”

For Ryan and Bonkers’ mid-day shroom-fest the two come down to the hypnotic pop of Kishi Bashi, whose name would be even more fun to say while high.
Episode 5: Angel Olsen, “Sister”

For Annie’s moment of introspection, it’s Olsen, making her second appearance on the show with this track off 2016’s My Woman, that helps her reconsider how she views her mom and maybe Ryan.
Episode 5: Helena Deland, “Body Language”

As the credits start to roll, Annie and Ryan finally seem on the same page, but as this Canadian’s plucky 2018 track states, “Body language gets old with time/And I can't read your mind.” These two will need to connect on more than a physical level to make this one work.
Episode 6: Frankie Cosmos, “Being Alive”

The going to work music playing in Ryan’s mom’s car as he takes Annie to her job — he’s actually going to go home and take a nap — is the hyperactive pop of Frankie Cosmos, né Greta Kline. It’s the kind of morning jolt that is way better than coffee.
Episode 6: Carole King, “Beautiful”

Annie’s mom (Julia Sweeney) got up this morning not with a smile on her face, but a craving for some Ruffles. Luckily, this classic Tapestry cut was there to let her know she’s beautiful, even with crumbs all over her shirt.
Episode 6: Deep Sea Diver, “You Go Running”

For some, the sounds of Jessica Dobson’s band might help them go running, but for Annie and Amadi (Ian Owens) it’s good for troll huntin’.
Episode 6: Charlotte Gainsbourg, “Terrible Angels”

Annie might just be that of which this digital breakdown from Charlotte Gainsbourg 2011’s Stage Whisper speaks as she attempts to break her comment troll’s car windows. Seriously, our girl’s gone a little cray and we like it.
