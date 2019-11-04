Story from Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Is About To Give Us Brand New Recipes — For Free

Olivia Harrison
Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
Today, Chrissy Tegien officially launched her website.
The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen launch comes around eight months after Teigen initially announced the project, but as it features way more than we expected, we've actually made peace with the wait.
In addition to brand new recipes from the best selling cookbook author, the site also offers entertaining and informative video content that includes her whole family and a way to ask Chrissy your most pressing questions. Basically, it's an online community for fans of cooking, entertaining, and all-things Chrissy. Happy clicking!
Hey guys it’s Chrissy! My website - she's here!! And you're here!! Thanks for the follow. It's been moooooore than a little bit of work but I can't tell you how happy I am to finally have a space for all things Cravings. I wanted to create a space where I could better interact with all of you - our own little community. You'll have access to all-new recipes, how-to videos, restaurant guides, and so much more. We’ll be posting the latest here and will be updating the site All. The. Time. We have an arsenal ready to go but who knows what you guys will ask for. I'm ready! I hope you love it. I know you will. Let me know!!! Learn some new kitchen tricks, see my latest cookware, and watch our weird little family adventures. Pop the bubbly, get cooking and ennnnnjoy! xx Click the link in the bio to visit the site now! @chrissyteigen @johnlegend

This story was originally published on February 27, 2019.
If we had our lives totally together, we'd spend Sunday afternoons looking through our favorite cookbooks and planning out which dishes to make for each day of the coming week. In reality, though, planning dinners mostly happens in the last few hours of our work days, if at all. That means all those cookbooks that look so lovely on our shelves are often ignored for the convenience of recipes posted online and are, therefore, easily accessed in between work assignments and other daily tasks. That's exactly why we're so excited that Chrissy Teigen, one of our favorite cookbook authors, is about to get her very own website, which will feature brand new, never before seen recipes from the celebrity foodie.
This afternoon, Teigen tweeted to announce that she will soon launch her very own website. Then, in a follow-up tweet, she explained, "I want to fill it with recipes upon your arrival (new! not the same from the books)."
In order to decide which recipes she will include on her forthcoming website, Teigen has decided to use the same crowdsourcing approach she took with her cookbooks. "I would love for you to tell me what I should make! Please let me know here and I will screen grab and tag your questions or recipe requests on the site!!" the Cravings author wrote on Twitter.
Since announcing the website and asking her followers to send recipe requests about an hour ago, Chrissy's tweet has received over 1,4000 comments. So far, fans have asked for Teigen's take on Pad Prik Khing, twice baked potatoes, and of course, Bloomin' Onions.
No word yet on exactly when we can expect to see this mom of two's website go live, but despite her having many, many recipe requests to wade through, we're hoping it's sooner rather than later. After all, we can't lug our copies of Cravings and Cravings 2 with us everywhere we go.
