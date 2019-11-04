Chrissy Teigen Is About To Give Us Brand New Recipes — For Free

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys it’s Chrissy! My website - she's here!! And you're here!! Thanks for the follow. It's been moooooore than a little bit of work but I can't tell you how happy I am to finally have a space for all things Cravings. I wanted to create a space where I could better interact with all of you - our own little community. You'll have access to all-new recipes, how-to videos, restaurant guides, and so much more. We’ll be posting the latest here and will be updating the site All. The. Time. We have an arsenal ready to go but who knows what you guys will ask for. I'm ready! I hope you love it. I know you will. Let me know!!! Learn some new kitchen tricks, see my latest cookware, and watch our weird little family adventures. Pop the bubbly, get cooking and ennnnnjoy! xx Click the link in the bio to visit the site now! @chrissyteigen @johnlegend