Chrissy Teigen Is About To Give Us Brand New Recipes — For Free

Hey guys it’s Chrissy! My website - she's here!! And you're here!! Thanks for the follow. It's been moooooore than a little bit of work but I can't tell you how happy I am to finally have a space for all things Cravings. I wanted to create a space where I could better interact with all of you - our own little community. You'll have access to all-new recipes, how-to videos, restaurant guides, and so much more. We’ll be posting the latest here and will be updating the site All. The. Time. We have an arsenal ready to go but who knows what you guys will ask for. I'm ready! I hope you love it. I know you will. Let me know!!! Learn some new kitchen tricks, see my latest cookware, and watch our weird little family adventures. Pop the bubbly, get cooking and ennnnnjoy! xx Click the link in the bio to visit the site now! @chrissyteigen @johnlegend
oh man...after mannnnnny years of talking about it and muccccch work by many extraordinary beings, I am finally going to have a WEBSITE on the INTERNETS!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2019
I want to fill it with recipes upon your arrival (new! not the same from the books) - I would love for you to tell me what I should make! Please let me know here and I will screen grab and tag your questions or recipe requests on the site!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2019
please try to make it more detailed than "salads" you nuts - get specific! <3 <3 <3— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2019