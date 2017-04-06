Chrissy Teigen may not be into Applebee’s but that doesn’t mean she has issues with all fast casual restaurant chains. In fact, the Lip Sync Battle star has made her love for Outback Steakhouse very well known on social media. Last week, Teigen asked her Twitter followers if any of them had ever attempted to cook Outback’s most iconic dish the Bloomin’ Onion at home. Since she’s such a social media star, the chain saw her post and immediately reached out.
Has anyone attempted to make a bloomin onion at home? Did it work or does outback have special tricks— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017
PLEASE SEND AN OUTBACK CHEF TO MY HOME https://t.co/zJBRCSYcGE— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 29, 2017
It should come as no surprised that this model turned cookbook author turned television host has no problem going after what she wants, but we’re still impressed that just one week after casually mentioning she’d like to learn how to make Bloomin’ Onions, Teigen had a whole group of Outback folks come to her kitchen and show her the ropes. As always, Chrissy let us in on the action through Snapchat. The videos showed her and husband John Legend posing in professional black Outback chef’s coats personalized with their names.
Chrissy even snapped some shots in her kitchen with the Outback instructor. In this clip, the students get tips on the best way to hold the knife when prepping the onion for this dish. Many of us can probably identify with Legend in this shot, standing by casually sipping wine as he takes in what the teacher is saying. Even Chrissy's Mom appeared to be getting in on the lesson.
We haven't yet heard from Chrissy how her Bloomin' Onion turned out, but the Legend did post a photo of himself with his finished product on Instagram, and it looks like it was a success.
