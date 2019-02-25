Before their heart-wrenching (or stomach-churning, depending on your taste) performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars, Bradley Cooper had some choice words for his co-star Lady Gaga. Fresh off her Best Song win, Gaga told reporters in the Oscars press room that he told her to find some "joy." First, after a question from a Sydney, Australia-based reporter, Gaga wished joy upon the people celebrating "Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras" in Sydney.
The Star Is Born actress went on to say: "That's actually what Bradley said to me yesterday, right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of 'Shallow.' He said, 'Let's just drop a little bit of joy.' And I said, 'Okay.' And, it turns out, joy did a lot for me."
Though "joyful" isn't exactly how I would describe their performance last night — poignant? Sexy? Intimate? — it indeed brought joy across the internet as Jackson Maine and Ally returned one last time. Also, with organizing luminary Marie Kondo attending the Oscars, there's a small chance that Cooper was just quoting his new favorite TV show, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, which teaches the organizing philosophy of "only keeping things that spark joy in your life." "Shallow," evidently, sparks joy in Cooper's heart! And Gaga's heart! And the Academy's heart!
In the same press conference, Gaga added that, not only does the performance bring joy, but the Oscar-winning song itself should inspire people to dig deep.
"The unfortunate truth is that our cell phone — as I watch you all typing — are becoming reality. In this song, we provide not just a conversation, but also a very poignant statement. 'I wish to not be in the shallow, but I am. But I wish to dive off the deep end. And watch me do it,'" she explained. "During, I think, a very shallow time, it's a chance for us all to grab hands and just dive off into the water together and swim into the deepest depths of the ocean together." It inspires us to dive off into the water together!
This isn't the first Cooper-adjacent sweet nothing to land in a press room. At the Golden Globes last month, Gaga said that she had to go to "the nectar of [her] being" in order to play the role of Ally. Then, there's the "100 people in a room" speech that went viral (and was later parodied at the Golden Globes). Cooper is just one of those people who a) sparks joy and b) inspires great quotes.
