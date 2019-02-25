Why Did Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Skip The Oscars?

It was a huge year for Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Blunt stepped into Julie Andrews shoes for the long-awaited sequel Mary Poppins Returns. Krasinski directed the acclaimed horror feature A Quiet Place, which both he and Blunt starred in. Both movies scored nods at the Academy Awards this year, making the couple an obvious choice to appear at the 2019 Oscars. Unfortunately for fans eager to see the power couple strut their stuff on the red carpet, they were a no-show.
While it's possible that Blunt and Krasinski will show up for one of the many star-studded after parties, there's a chance that these two are excusing themselves from the narrative completely this year. One possible reason? They simply did not need to be there.
Yes, both Mary Poppins Returns and A Quiet Place were nominated, but the actors themselves did not receive specific nods. Poppins scored nominations for Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design. A Quiet Place was only nominated for Best Sound Editing.
Many people felt that both Blunt and Krasinski were snubbed. Some believe that Blunt deserved a Best Actress nomination for portraying the flying nanny, while Krasinski should have earned one for Best Director for his near-silent film.
Despite the alleged snubs, it is surprising that Blunt was MIA at the Oscars, given that a song from Mary Poppins Returns was performed at the ceremony. Instead of Blunt taking on the performance, Bette Midler stepped in to sing "The Place Where Lost Things Go." According to Deadline, Blunt did not want the "pressure" of singing live, hence opting out.
So far, all we have is speculation, but it's worth noting that neither were asked (or, at least, neither accepted the opportunity) to present at the award ceremony. Krasinski was also shooting season 2 of his Amazon series Jack Ryan in London at the end of last year, and is working on the sequel to A Quiet Place, set to star Blunt once again.
The couple has not shunned award ceremonies this year. They most recently appeared at the WGA Awards, where Krasinski was nominated for Best Original Screenplay.
Given how busy this couple is, maybe it simply wasn't worth the effort to show up in person, when they could easily watch the show from the comfort of their couch — in which case, they have won the Most Relatable Couple Oscar in our hearts.
