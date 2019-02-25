Why Brie Larson Had Two Dates To The Oscars

Why have one date when you can have two? That is, apparently, the Brie Larson way.
Best Actress winner Larson is headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a few short weeks, so it's no surprise that one of her two Oscar dates is a man who has been with the superhero franchise since the beginning. Larson hit the Oscar red carpet on the arm of Samuel L. Jackson, whom she stars alongside in Captain Marvel.
In case you were wondering, no: This isn't merely two co-workers mingling for the cameras. In fact, Larson and Jackson have built quite the friendship in the past few years.
Advertisement
Larson and Jackson first became friends while working on the 2017 movie Kong: Skull Island, and later, Jackson appeared in Larson's directorial debut Unicorn Store.
It's been all love between the two ever since. On Saturday, the Room actress shared a pic of her and the Glass star on Instagram.
"Best scene partner best travel partner best press partner best partner," Larson wrote.
During a Captain Marvel set visit, Jackson gushed over the soon-to-be Carol Danvers.
"We're very good friends. We work well together. We laugh together. We sing together," Jackson told reporters. "We developed a really, really great relationship when we were on Kong. It's fun to be on the saddle with her."
Jackson wasn't the only person who accompanied Larson to the Academy Awards this year. She also brought her friend, fellow actress Jessie Ennis. She has appeared in movies like Life of the Party, Family, and the upcoming Valley Girl, as well as shows like Better Call Saul, Love, and Veep.
If Larson ever needs a third date to her next award show...I volunteer as tribute.
Advertisement