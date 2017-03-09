When you think of the classic King Kong franchise, a certain female lead comes to mind. She's in danger. She's distraught. And simply put, she needs saving. Brie Larson’s character in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary's new flick Kong: Skull Island is not that woman. A photojournalist and activist, she’s bold, fearless, and entirely badass — much like 2017's leading ladies.
In an ode to the anti-damsel in distress, we’re drawing on some fierce beauty looks from the '70s, the decade in which the film is set. A natural face and pigmented pop of shadow is a classic take on the era's style, yet it still feels fresh enough for your modern-day grind. So press play to give this look a whirl, and remember to see Kong: Skull Island, in theaters March 10.
