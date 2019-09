The Real Winner Of This Awards Season Is Glenn Close's Dog, Pip

Close chatted with E! News about Pip, a Havenese pup who clearly makes friends wherever he goes. But when Close took to the stage to receive her award, Pip trotted by her side. “I hope you don’t mind that Pippy came up with me, he’s my date,” she began, and no one minded at all. He politely waited for Close to finish her acceptance speech, until he began rolling over on the stage. She could barely get through her speech over the oohs and aahs from the audience. Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), who presented the award, was beaming the entire time.