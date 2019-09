Glenn Close, Once Nominated For An Oscar For Playing A Man, Responds To Scarlett Johansson Controversy

A complicated conversation is unfolding in Hollywood about gender, sexuality, and acting. Most recently, Disney was on the receiving end of criticism when they cast a straight actor to play its first openly gay character. This came on the heels of a larger controversy surrounding Scarlett Johansson , who eventually stepped aside from the role of Dante "Tex" Gill, a trans man, in the movie Rub & Tug after receiving backlash. Ahead of her new movie The Wife, actress Glenn Close was asked for her thoughts on the issue by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its podcast, The HFPA in Conversation . Close played a similar role in the 2011 film Albert Nobbs, albeit it was a little more complicated. Her character was fictional, and according to the Advocate , could be considered transgender “depending on how you view the character and his world circumstances.” That being said, she has some poignant thoughts on Johansson’s decision to step aside.