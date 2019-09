Glenn Close, Once Nominated For An Oscar For Playing A Man, Responds To Scarlett Johansson Controversy

In theory, Close's words ring true: Anyone should be able to play anyone. As of right now; however this ethos in practice seems to only apply to cisgender actors. Hollywood is yet to be overwhelmingly open to trans actors appearing on screen at all, let alone playing cis characters of the gender with which they identify. Cis actors, however, have in the past been heartily rewarded for playing trans characters. In 2006, Felicity Huffman was nominated for Best Actress for playing a transgender woman in Transamerica. In 2014, Jared Leto won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a trans woman in Dallas Buyers Club. In 2016, Eddie Redmayne was nominated for Best Actor for playing a trans woman in The Danish Girl. Meanwhile, a trans actress has never been nominated for an Oscar