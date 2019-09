Don't See People Like You In Blockbuster Movies? You're Not Alone

I bring you breaking news that things are still bad in Hollywood . That's pretty much the thesis of a recent study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative by Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Marc Choueiti, Dr. Katherine Pieper, Ariana Case, and Angel Choi. After looking at 1,100 popular films released between the years 2007 and 2017, the study came to a bunch of depressing conclusions. For instance, there has been no real progress for women on screen in movies in the past decade. The percentage of speaking female characters has remained between a paltry 28.4% and 32.8% — and the stats just get worse when you take into consideration other underrepresented groups.