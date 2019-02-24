The Real Winner Of This Awards Season Is Glenn Close's Dog, Pip

Glenn Close is a living legend, and she collected a Best Female Lead award this weekend at the Independent Spirit Awards (ahead of a potential Best Actress Win at the Academy Awards). But she didn’t attend the ceremony by herself — she brought her best dog, Pip, with her as she strolled the red carpet. As you can imagine, Pip made the quite the wholesome splash.
Close chatted with E! News about Pip, a Havenese pup who clearly makes friends wherever he goes. But when Close took to the stage to receive her award, Pip trotted by her side. “I hope you don’t mind that Pippy came up with me, he’s my date,” she began, and no one minded at all. He politely waited for Close to finish her acceptance speech, until he began rolling over on the stage. She could barely get through her speech over the oohs and aahs from the audience. Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), who presented the award, was beaming the entire time.
Advertisement
This isn’t Pip’s first time making an appearance with Close. She has brought out her pup while on campaigning work for The Wife (even here at R29!), for which she won the Spirit Award and is nominated for an Oscar (her seventh nom). Close and Pip also stopped by The View, and he effortlessly charmed the entire table. She says that she takes Pip everywhere she goes, though it’s unclear if he will be walking the red carpet at the Oscars.
If you’re interested in following Pippy’s adventures, he has an Instagram account, so be sure smash that follow button for this very good dog.
Advertisement