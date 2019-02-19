Would A Celebrity Really Announce Their Pregnancy With A Tweet?

A Star Is Born Grammy presenter and recent Lili Reinhart impersonator Halsey has a very big secret, but it has nothing to do with a baby. At least, so we can gather.
On Monday, the "Without Me" singer teased on Twitter that she has a huge surprise in store for fans.
"I have The Biggest Secret (unrelated to the album) and when u guys hear it, some of you are gonna explode. into actual pieces," Halsey shared on the social media platform.
Immediately, fans assumed that Halsey was tweeting about her personal life — and, possibly, having a baby.
Alas, a mini Halsey is not in the works. The "New Americana" songstress shut that theory down real quick.
"people think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant, which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual," she wrote on Twitter. "jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! however STILL not pregnant!"
In Halsey's defense, it seems pretty unlikely for any celebrity to tease their own pregnancy with a cryptic tweet. Especially a tweet with two fireworks emojis.
An Instagram pic featuring exploding pink confetti from a lavish sex reveal party? Definitely plausible...though doesn't really seem Halsey's style, anyway.
"The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines," she told the outlet. "Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality."
So what is Halsey's big secret, if it is career-centric? Well, it can't be hosting Saturday Night Live, as she just did that. Could it be a killer collaboration with someone having a huge moment — à la new Grammy winner Cardi B or the chart-topping Ariana Grande? Possible!
It may also have something to do with that in-the-works movie based on Halsey's life. Has a script been solidified? Was Machine Gun Kelly just cast as G-Eazy?
Until Halsey wants to spill on this big secret...your guess is as good as ours. Except if the guess is "baby."
